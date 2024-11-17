Northern Flank Notes
China Can Have It All
China is currently leading the race for the biggest winner of America's self-sabotage shenanigans.
Apr 18
Minna Ålander
March 2025
An Action Plan for EUrope
The EU and wider Europe+ must get their priorities right
Mar 2
Minna Ålander
February 2025
Is Trump Making Europe Great Again?
In a world of zero-sum thinking, the EU's win-win logic can be a powerful tool.
Feb 25
Minna Ålander
The Trump Administration Should Be Careful What They Wish For
If Europe were to implement everything the US demanded of it last week, it would end up empowering Europe at the cost of US power
Feb 17
Minna Ålander
January 2025
Intentional Or Not, the Shadow Fleet Is a Problem
The question of intentionality does not change the need to deal with the hazards posed by the Russian shadow fleet. It does not fundamentally change…
Jan 22
Minna Ålander
Dealing with Russia's Peacetime Warfare
Judging by the public debate in Finland and Sweden, war and peace are in the eye of the beholder
Jan 19
Minna Ålander
November 2024
Coming soon
This is Northern Flank Notes.
Nov 17, 2024
Minna Ålander
