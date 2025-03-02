Northern Flank Notes

Northern Flank Notes

Compossible
Mar 2

Well done Minna, we need to shout it out. So that we turn this disgust at the treatment of Zelenskyy and the wider fears about the new Axis powers of Russia-USA-Israel into transformative action. It took this for many people to realise there is a European identity beyond the formalistic and financial EU project. European (including UK) leaders can capitalise on this public support to push through long needed political reforms, investments and coordinated action. They must act now to save Europe as a nascent community. Being European can finally be a real identity!

Little Gray
Mar 2

The additive, piecemeal and cumulative efforts of many creates the avalanche.

“No snowflake in an avalanche ever feels responsible”

Stanisław Jerzy Lec

