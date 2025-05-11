Officers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine marching in London’s 80th anniversary VE Day parade on May 8, 2025. Photo: UK MoD

In October 2023, I was asked to give a worst case scenario presentation of where the world is headed at a closed-door event. Already at that point, there was no shortage of possible worst case scenarios. It was right after October 7th, with the Middle East theatre already blowing up. What I ended up presenting was a theory of “world wars”, instead of a World War.

Given the recent escalation between India and Pakistan, it feels like an appropriate timing to revisit what my “world wars” theory was about. In their escalation management policy, the Biden administration (as well as many European partners, especially in Berlin) were so focused on not doing anything that could risk a vertical escalation into a nuclear World War III that they either overlooked, underestimated, or accepted as the lesser evil a slower-paced horizontal escalation in other theatres. By doing so, the US under Biden signalled a lack of resolve that enabled Russia to continue its war, and encouraged others to seize opportunities with little fear of devastating consequences (at least from the US and the wider West). The Trump administration’s diplomatic inability, in turn, has been interpreted as a green light by many aspirant revisionist powers or groups. Trump and his MAGA people may not be overly interested in or knowledgeable of foreign policy, but any attempt to ignore it and withdraw from the global role will only lead to a constant need to play a firefighter. That the Trump team was at least able to mediate a ceasefire in the India-Pakistan conflict was a relief, but the fact that it was violated only hours later shows how much US global credibility has already been damaged.

What this type of horizontal escalation means is that we are entering an era of world wars, with conflicts flaming up in different parts of the world. My estimate is that they will likely remain confined to the regional areas, but of course having a multiplicity of simultaneous active conflicts can increase the likelihood of vertical escalation, as well, or their getting mixed up into a larger conflict. And two nuclear powers shooting cruise missiles at each other does not exactly lower the likelihood of a nuclear escalation (

described the so-called stability-instability paradox in his latest Substack

). It is unfortunately necessary to be fairly creative with the conflicts on our bingo cards for the coming years.

Preventing a nuclear escalation may require treading carefully, as the Biden administration firmly believed. Preventing the rise of the China-Russia-Iran-North Korea cooperation that aims to challenge the existing international order, and deterring other rogue actors from committing acts of violence that are likely to spiral into further escalation, takes willingness to impose costs on rule breachers. The United States used to have an interest in upholding the international order that it was the main architect of after World War II. Now, the US is choosing to let it disintegrate. Whether China is willing to take on the responsibility (and related costs) of designing and upholding a new order is not entirely clear, even if it were in concert with other great powers. Global leadership is immensely costly. America may not want to play the world police anymore, but as the India-Pakistan escalation showed, the US will likely be drawn into the role of a global firefighter instead. Extinguishing fires ad hoc is, however, harder than preventing them with a good and consistent policy.

For Europe, America under Trump turning its back on the rules-based international order is a grave challenge. It has been precisely the rules-based and liberal character of the US-led international order, recognising the right to sovereignty of all states, regardless of their size, that has enabled European small states to prosper without fear of aggression from larger powers. After having ignited two devastating World Wars, Europe has managed to move beyond its past balance of power thinking that kept leading to such wars - to a large extent thanks to American nudging after World War II. But a return to a 1815 Vienna Congress style great power concert on the global level, recognised spheres of influence, or an “age of empires” as my excellent colleagues at FIIA put it in a recent publication (strong reading recommendation), will mean that many truths we have taken for granted in the past 80 years may not apply anymore. To quote my FIIA colleagues:

“In an age of empires, the EU’s ability to offer a non-imperial alternative to global politics depends on maintaining the rule of law at home and fostering equitable partnerships abroad … US-Russia ceasefire negotiations have sidelined Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, reflecting a willingness to accommodate aggressor states …. Regardless of future [US] administrations, the resurgence of imperialist politics is reshaping global dynamics. The erosion of international law and the use of extortion tactics by the US are fundamentally altering the geopolitical landscape … The EU now faces profound strategic questions that go beyond security concerns to the very future of liberal democracy and economic stability in Europe.”

This applies to a wider Europe beyond the EU. The UK’s choices are diminishing, pushing it back towards the European continent in ways that will soon be hard to deny on the top political level. The EU must rise to the challenge of absorbing new members, and the smaller hitherto non-EU countries Norway, Iceland, and potentially even Switzerland are facing new realities that come with new, and perhaps fewer, choices. The space for neutrality, which was an important element of the previous European security architecture, has generally diminished radically. There is often opportunity in chaos, but seizing it will require much more than the EU’s usual muddling through approach. I hope that we have leaders with enough courage and strategic IQ to understand that protecting Europe takes more than just a higher percentage of GDP in defence spending.

At least it is the right direction of travel that Germany’s new Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Poland’s Donald Tusk, the UK’s Keir Starmer, and France’s Emmanuel Macron travelled together to Kyiv - on Europe Day, 9 May.

The leaders of Germany, Poland, the UK, and France (from left to right: Friedrich Merz, Donald Tusk, Keir Starmer, Emmanuel Macron) on their way to Kyiv on 9 May. Photo: Friedrich Merz on X