Northern Flank Notes

David Chicoine
3h

Thanks, Minna, for the larger view. My 2 cents: A first test for Europe clearly seems to be to do what it takes to guarantee the survival of a sovereign Ukraine, with the opportunity for it to eventually recover the territory that Russia has illegally taken by force. If it fails in this responsibility, what's left of the entire world order will be put at risk. Collectively the European leaders (and therefore the countries they lead) will have to show more backbone - and courage - than Biden and his administration were able to summon. Cowardice masquerading as wise prudence is what actually would eventually put WWIII on history's ledger. Biden's "I will not be responsible for WWIII, not on my watch" response to Putin's aggression merely postponed the inevitable reckoning, shirking responsibility in an irresponsible way, and making the problem all that more difficult for those who must deal with it in the future...which has arrived.

4 replies by Minna Ålander and others
Paul M Sotkiewicz
1h

Wonderful synopsis, Minna. It is a shame we are in a world of not just “world wars” but other crises that are self-inflicted. Adam Tooze would call this polycrisis. But as you say, better to be “policeman” than “firefighter.” But what happens when the “police” in the form of Trumpian corruption cease to exist and in fancy become the arsonists? Somebody will need to step up and quell the fires. The only question is how…water (diplomacy and economic coercion) or fire (meaning escalation of current wars). Sometimes, it is necessary to set a “back fire” to stop the flames from burning it all down. I fear this is what Europe, writ large, will need to do as there does not seem to be enough water.

