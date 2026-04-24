Northern Flank Notes

Northern Flank Notes

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Troels Lange's avatar
Troels Lange
Apr 24

Good you are back. I have missed the Flank Notes

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Michael Wild's avatar
Michael Wild
Apr 24

I'm a long way away here in Australia but the thought of Putin starting a war in Europe makes my stomach turn. I'd like to believe he's taken too much of a beating in Ukraine to risk it but this man now needs war for political survival. Over a million cheesed off veterans coming home is something he very likely couldn't withstand....I almost hope to keep hearing of continued (ineffective) russian offensives in Ukraine. I'd be worried if he ordered the troops to dig in and prepared fortifactions. Could be a sign he's reducing the need for manpower in Ukraine for offensives elsewhere.

Whatever the case I reckon Minna (if I read her right) is correct. Europe can't rely on the USA and the sooner it adjusts to that reality the better - including upping readiness RIGHT NOW. Now is the time of maximum vulnerability. I reckon russia will be too enfeebled in the not to distant future but at the moment it's wounded but still dangerous.

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