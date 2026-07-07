Northern Flank Notes

Northern Flank Notes

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Don Bates's avatar
Don Bates
Jul 7

Coming into the EU together would certainly give added weight to Ukraine accession. Anything to get Ukraine out of the Russian orbit would be helpful. (life and death as you say)

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I Resist's avatar
I Resist
Jul 8

Clearly the Nordic countries have a long history of cooperation among themselves and with the EU. Given that the US position is now in flux in supporting EU, this seems like a good time to join the EU for two reasons. First, strikes, his birth, not countries and the EU position – a larger union provides trade and defense benefits to all members. And secondly, it could help Ukraine to join, which they’ve been struggling to do for sometime and provide them with more security against possible future Russian aggression.

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