As a slightly longer summer read, I looked at the Nordic countries’ history with European integration in the context of regional Nordic cooperation.

Unrelated picture of the midnight sun at its lowest point in Rovaniemi, Finland (at the Arctic Circle) taken on 3 July. The sun sets again for the first time tonight, 7 July.

The Nordic region, encompassing Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden, is characterised by a long history of regional cooperation. The current institutional framework of Nordic cooperation among the five countries goes back 70 years, to the establishment of the Nordic Council in 1952. The Nordic countries were also frontrunners in terms of free movement: the Nordic Passport Union was established in 1952, three decades before the Schengen Agreement in 1985that developed into the Europe-wide mobility scheme. The agreement on common Nordic labour market was signed in 1954 to complete the free movement enabled by the passport union, together building the basis for mobility between the Nordic countries. The Nordic Council of Ministers was established in addition to the parliamentary Nordic Council in 1971.

Despite regional cooperation, the Nordic region has been fragmented along different decisions to join (or not to join) Euro-Atlantic integration. While Denmark, Iceland and Norway were founding members of NATO, Sweden chose to stay neutral during the Cold War and Finland did not have the option in the first place, due to a friendship treaty with the Soviet Union as a result of the peace that ended the Second World War. Denmark was the only Nordic country to join the European Community (EC, predecessor of the European Union, EU) during the Cold War, in the same round with the United Kingdom (UK) and Ireland in 1973. Norway had applied for EC membership twice in the same group but the whole accession round was rejected both times due to French President Charles de Gaulle’s objections to the UK’s membership. Norwegians later voted against EC/EU membership in a referendum in 1972, and again in 1994, when Sweden and Finland decided to join the EU. Iceland applied for EU membership in 2009 but broke off the negotiation in 2015.

Nordic regional cooperation has taken place in the context of wider European integration and the Nordic countries’ (non-)participation in it. Regional cooperation has been a way to offset disadvantages resulting from non-participation in the wider European integration, but sometimes wider European integration steps have also rendered Nordic formats unnecessary. For instance, in the 1960’s, the idea of establishing a Nordic customs union and a Nordic free trade area was dropped as Denmark, Norway and Sweden founded the European Free Trade Area (EFTA) in 1960 with the UK, Switzerland, Portugal and Austria, and Finland and Iceland followed suit in 1961 and 1970, respectively.

At the same time, lack of overlap in membership in Euro-Atlantic organisations has remained a hurdle to closer regional cooperation. A case in point is the Nordic Defence Cooperation (NORDEFCO), established in 2009, that only properly gained momentum after Finland and Sweden decided to join NATO in 2022 and thereby lifted the hurdles to cooperation that their non-allied status had created among the Nordic countries, with the other three emphasising that NATO was their primary defence solution.

The Nordics and the EU: One Foot In, One Foot Out

Except for Finland, the only Nordic Eurozone member, no other Nordic country has chosen to integrate with the EU without any caveats. Sweden and Denmark did not adopt the euro as currency and Denmark initially had three further opt-outs after the 1992 Maastricht Treaty, which transformed the EC into the EU, was rejected in a referendum in Denmark. The Danish opt-out on EU citizenship was effectively resolved by the Amsterdam Treaty of 1997 that clarified that EU citizenship was additional to national citizenship, and Denmark voted to opt in on the EU’s Common Security and Defence Policy in 2022, leaving only the opt-outs on the Economic and Monetary Union and Justice and Home Affairs in place.

While the EU-members Sweden and Denmark have their opt-outs, the non-EU members Norway and Iceland have decided to pursue a close relationship with the EU and have opted in on a number of areas of European integration. Both are members of the European Economic Area (EEA), which grants them access to the EU’s internal market, and as EFTA members they are also part of the Schengen area. Norway significantly contributes into the budgets of the EU programmes and agencies it has chosen to participate in, among the latter for example Frontex, the EU border and coast guard agency. Based on a framework agreement from 2004, Norway has also participated in a number of both military and civilian EU crisis management operations. Norway also contributes to the European Defence Fund and the European Peace Facility. In 2024, Norway signed a partnership agreement on security and defence with the EU. (I made the meme below to illustrate how much sense the Norwegian EU policy makes).

In short, Norway has chosen the closest possible partnership with the EU just below the threshold of membership, much like Finland and Sweden’s relationship with NATO was until accession in 2023 and 2024, respectively. And like its neighbours with NATO, Norway is facing the disadvantages of participation without membership: in January 2025, the government collapsed over the implementation of the EU’s energy market rules. Another concrete example that highlights the risks related to Norway’s “situationship” with the EU was the danger of being caught in crossfire in the tariff war between Trump and the EU – a contingency that prompted a large Norwegian delegation, including 30 business leaders, to travel to Brussels in April 2025 to assure goodwill in the EU.

Given that Iceland is set to hold a referendum on the country’s renewed EU accession on 29 August this year, the momentum for a new round of Nordic enlargement is stronger than perhaps ever. The benefits of being united in NATO have had a positive spillover effect into the EU debate too.

Linking the Nordic EU Enlargement to Ukraine

That Iceland is potentially moving on EU membership is good, but Norway needs to get on board as well. Despite the positive momentum in EU-Norway relations, Norwegian politicians remain hesitant to take up the issue. Just like in Finland and Sweden with NATO membership until 2022, in Norwegian politics there have been no points to be scored by advocating EU membership. An opinion poll from February 2026 recorded 38 percent in favour, while nearly half of respondents still said no to EU membership.

Norway and Iceland would both be welcome new members, and Norway especially would have significant weight in the EU thanks to its role as Europe’s top gas supplier, accounting for almost a third of natural gas imports into the EU in 2025. But while the two Nordic countries would be nice-to-have members, for Ukraine (and to an extent Moldova as well) the question of EU membership is one of life and death. Despite the geopolitical urgency, Ukraine’s EU integration is bound to be a bumpy ride due to the impact its accession will have on the EU’s Common Agriculture Policy. By coupling Ukraine’s (and Moldova’s) accession to a Nordic enlargement round, the EU can change the narrative into a net positive one. Especially Norway could tip the scale if it decided to link its accession to Ukraine’s. If ever there was a win-win-win situation, this would be it. So much winning!