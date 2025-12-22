Northern Flank Notes

Northern Flank Notes

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jason's avatar
Jason
Dec 22

This was great and informative... I know very little about the geopolitics about this area of the world, so these notes are always valuable, ty.

Shout-out for the sheer density of temperature-related puns in the piece. Stay frosty!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Minna Ålander
J A Diffily's avatar
J A Diffily
Dec 22

Glad to see on Substack! You and Phillips have really expanded my understanding of what's going on with Russia vis a vis the US and Europe. Agree with the comment about the Arctic 6.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Minna Ålander
22 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Minna Ålander · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture