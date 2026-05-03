Northern Flank Notes

Northern Flank Notes

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Erik Gerdin's avatar
Erik Gerdin
May 3

If the orchs did try to attack Narva, the Finns and the Swedes would come to help beat the Russians. We have done it before just outside Narva the year 1700. Finland at the time was a part of Sweden as well as Estonia.

I am certain that nowdays there is a lot of trilateral information sharing between Estonia, Finland and Sweden. We all have an interest to keep an eye or two on Russia.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Hugh Annett's avatar
Hugh Annett
May 3

I'm Irish (and British) and live in Frsnce. You're an exemplar all these countries (perhaps especially the hypocritical 'neutral' Irish) urgently need to learn ftom - and emulate.

Reply
Share
24 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Minna Ålander · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture