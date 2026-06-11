Many European governments have been following Russia’s war against Ukraine closely to figure out what are the right lessons to learn. As a result, most European militaries are in a process to adapt to the new type of unmanned and drone warfare that we are seen in Ukraine - by red teaming with Ukrainian drone teams in exercises, for instance. But hardly any governments seem to have been preparing for the possibility of friendly (i.e. Ukrainian) drones straying into European countries’ airspace on their way to hit targets in Russia.

This is a radically different problem than large-scale drone warfare: individual drones are harder to detect and shooting them down can be more tricky in peacetime, depending on population density in the areas they stray into. Given that the Ukrainian capability development to increasingly conduct long-range strike in Russia has been foreseeable, it was also only a question of time when some would spill over due to electronic warfare or human errors.

Photo: ArmyInform/ Ministry of Defence of Ukraine.

Over the spring and summer, Ukraine has taken the war to Russia by hitting oil infrastructure in the Gulf of Finland and targets in the Moscow region. Ukrainian drones welcomed international guests who had arrived in St Petersburg last week for a major economic forum. As a side effect, the Baltic states and Finland, who share a border with Russia, have seen a number of drones straying into their air space and sometimes crash-landing in their territories - NATO air policing has even had the chance to shoot some down.

Of course Russian drones also regularly stray into NATO airspace. Romania that shares a border with Ukraine has witnessed a good number of Russian drones in its airspace. Recently, a Russian drone likely headed to the Ukrainian port of Izmail hit an apartment building in the Romanian border town Galati instead. The Romanian response, as reported by Reuters, and decision not to shoot the drone down is illustrative of the difficulties such drone threats cause in peactime in densely populated areas:

The Romanian defence ministry said two F-16 fighter jets had been scrambled and a military helicopter was sent to monitor the attack, with the pilots authorised to ​shoot down any drones without endangering inhabited areas. The residents of border counties Braila, Galati and Tulcea were warned to take cover. The drone was in Romania’s airspace for four ​minutes and flew at a low ⁠altitude for 10 km (6.2 miles), making it difficult for radar to detect, Romanian Brigadier General Gheorghe Maxim said. He told a press conference that although the U.S. anti-drone system Merops is operational in Romania, it is not yet fully integrated with national air defences, and it would have been too risky to use in a city.

The political consequences have been significant, especially in Latvia where the handling of one drone incident triggered the government to collapse. In Finland, employee and employer organisations are discussing who should pay for the work hours of employees who have stayed at home due to drone alerts, and who cannot work remotely. Estonians, always ahead of the curve with digital applications, have developed a drone map to monitor UAVs in Estonian air space.

While Russia naturally has used the information warfare and propaganda potential of the drone incidents to the fullest, I personally found some European leaders’ attempts at blaming them on deliberate Russian tactics silly and potentially dangerous, given that this is more likely a spillover from “normal” defensive measures than a genius plan involving a master jammer in Kaliningrad that hijacks and redirects drones into the Baltics and Finland, as reported by the Telegraph. (Caveat: I have only read this summary of the reporting, not the article itself, which is behind a paywall.) I am of course no expert in electronic warfare and for sure, Russia has no interest to prevent any drones from straying into NATO airspace and territory as a result of EW. Possibly Russia can also capture Ukrainian drones and send them westward. But I remain sceptical of Russia’s ability to manipulate Ukrainian drones in this highly sophisticated fashion, until there is more proof.

A major drone alert in Finland on 15 May is a good case in point: the Finnish authorities closed the airspace in the capital region for several hours and advised citizens to remain indoors due to a drone threat. Some weeks later it was disclosed that Finland had, in fact, received a warning from Ukraine that drones with payloads had accidentally been directed towards Finland, not Russia. So the cause turned out to be a mishap with coordinates on the Ukrainian side. Finnish authorities didn’t initially disclose the information, likely due to concerns how it may affect public sentiment. Prematurely rushing to blame such an incident on Russia could thus backfire in terms of diminishing the credibility of authorities. Rather, European governments should work with Ukraine to address the issue, as offered by Zelesnkyy, instead of just complaining about it to Ukraine. Ukraine has every right to continue attacking legitimate targets in Russia as long as Russia continues its war of aggression. It is up to us to make sure that we can handle the consequences.

P.S. We covered Ukraine’s drone campaign on our new podcast, Mildly Alarmed - you can listen to the episode on YouTube, Spotify, or Apple Podcasts.