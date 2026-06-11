Northern Flank Notes

Northern Flank Notes

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Pēteris Timofejevs's avatar
Pēteris Timofejevs
Jun 11

”The political consequences have been significant, especially in Latvia where the handling of one drone incident triggered the government to collapse.”

Yes, but I think that there is now a growing consensus that the government collapsed because the PM (from the party New Unity) - whose popularity ratings were not that great - forced the Minister for Defence Andris Sprūds (from The Progressives) to resign in an effort to undermine the credibility of The Progressives which competes with New Unity for the votes of the more or less same electorate. In short, even though the drone incident was ”mildly alarming”, the government’s collapse was caused by a domestic partisan squabble and party suboptimal strategies before the impending election.

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1 reply by Minna Ålander
Constantin's avatar
Constantin
Jun 11Edited

A key issue in terms of western adaptation to drones in general is that the development cycle is far quicker than traditional weapons procurement allows.

What you can buy today is outdated within 6 months for various reasons. In other words, buy the ability to build and ideate as quickly as the Ukrainians do, not what they’re selling today as it will be obsolete before the last cheque even clears in the bank. You need to become their development and manufacturing partner, not just a buyer.

Ditto tactics. Blue team / red team training is useful, but peacetime upscaling of passive defenses around industrial and civilian targets is equally important. See all the transformers in Mariupol and Crimea going up in smoke at the moment.

A lot of critical western infrastructure is well known, perfectly sighted, and easy to disrupt even with cheap drones. For example, the transformers that connect various ISO electrical grids in the USA have a year+ build time and are all unicorns re: construction. They are kept secret for a reason but adversaries just have to look to figure out where these behemoths are located.

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